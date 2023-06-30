LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of Park and Recreation appreciation month, the Parks and Recreation department from the City of Lubbock announced in a press release it is bringing back Movies in the Park Summer Series.

The series will kick off on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. with Lightyear at Charles Guy Park. The event is sponsored by Amerigroup and would be free for all ages with free popcorn and drinks, said the press release. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Below is a complete list of movies.

Lightyear: Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. at Charles Guy Park.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Maxey Park.

LUCA: Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Mackenzie Park.