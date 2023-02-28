LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced David Bragg was promoted to Director of Traffic Management in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the press release, Bragg was previously a City Traffic Engineer and has worked with the City since 2006. He officially started in his new position on Monday, February 27.

The City of Lubbock is excited to announce the promotion of David Bragg, P.E., from City Traffic Engineer to Director of Traffic Management. David has been with the City of Lubbock since July 2006 and has contributed greatly to the department and organization.

In his new role, David will continue to apply his expertise by serving as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Traffic Advisory Committee, lead the City’s fiber optic infrastructure team and develop strategies for the team to execute.

“We have no doubt David will continue to brilliantly represent the City of Lubbock and shine as our Director of Traffic Management, “said Wood Franklin, P.E., Division Director of Public Works.

David began his new role on February 27, 2023.