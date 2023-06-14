LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock asked in a press release on Wednesday for residents to complete a survey from the Texas Broadband Development Office regarding internet accessibility, affordability and usage.

The results from the survey will help develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan which is required to receive federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high speed internet said the press release.

The BDO is asking for one person per household to submit a survey. Access to the survey can be found here.

If you don’t have access to a computer or internet, you can complete the survey using a public computer at any branch of the Lubbock Public Library, said the press release.