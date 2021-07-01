City of Lubbock offices closed Monday, July 5

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following information is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) –

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no trash collection service on Monday, July 5. Monday’s normally scheduled trash collections will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, July 8-9, will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, July 5, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 6. These stations are located at:

• 1631 84th Street

• 208 Municipal Drive

• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

• 4307 Adrian Street



Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, July 5. All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 6.



Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6.



Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be closed Monday, July 5, as normally scheduled. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6. The Garden & Arts Center will also be closed on Monday.

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.)