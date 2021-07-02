City of Lubbock Public Health Department to offer free vaccinations at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following information is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 9821 Frankford Avenue. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 18+. Walk-ins are welcome.

Clinics will be held on the following dates:

  • July 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment can do so by visiting mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine or by contacting the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Clínica gratuita de vacunación COVID-19 en la Iglesia Católica Holy Spirit

El Departamento de Salud de la Ciudad de Lubbock ofrecerá vacunas COVID-19 gratuitas en la 
Iglesia Católica Holy Spirit.

9821 Frankford Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79424

Las vacunas estarán disponibles los días 8, 15 y 29 de julio.

Cada clínica se llevará a cabo de 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Llame al 806-775-2933 o visite mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine para programar una cita.

Se aceptan visitas sin cita previa.

Las vacunas Moderna y Johnson & Johnson se ofrecerán a mayores de 18 años.

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.)

