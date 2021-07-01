City of Lubbock Public Health Department to partner with Frenship ISD for vaccination clinics

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK. Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with Frenship ISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents during the month of July.

Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid. School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap

Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Each clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

July 1 – Frenship High School

– Frenship High School July 22 – Frenship High School

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in Frenship ISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Julio 2021

Frenship ISD clínicas de vacunación

COVID-19 y escolares

El Departamento de Salud de la Ciudad de Lubbock ofrecerá vacunas escolares a estudiantes de 4 años en adelante (Pre-K a estudiantes universitarios).

Los beneficiarios deben no estar asegurados o estar inscritos en CHIP o Medicaid. Vacunas para niños en edad escolar: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A y B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 y MenB Vacunas universitarias: MCV4 (meningitis), HPV9 y Tdap

El Departamento de Salud también ofrecerá la vacuna Pfizer a los estudiantes de 12 años en adelante, así como a sus padres.

Cada clínica se llevará a cabo de 10 a.m. a 2 p.m. en las siguientes lugares y fechas:

1 de julio: escuela secundaria de Frenship

escuela secundaria de Frenship 22 de julio: escuela secundaria de Frenship

Se aceptan visitas sin cita previa. Los beneficiarios no necesitan estar inscritos en Frenship ISD para recibir una vacuna.

Para obtener más información, llame al Departamento de Salud al 806-775-2933.

