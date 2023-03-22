LUBBOCK, Texas – March 3 was established as Team Luke Hope for Minds Day at the Lubbock City Council Meeting on Tuesday, according to a social media post from Team Luke Hope for Minds.

Luke Siegel was a 6 year old kid who suffered cardiac arrest due to a golf cart accident in 2015. Siegel suffered head and chest trauma and would not likely talk or use his limbs again. Siegel unfortunately passed away in August of 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

Tim Siegel, Luke’s dad, dedicated his time to the non profit Hope for Minds. The organization helps families with loved ones suffering from brain injuries.

According to the social media post, Mayor Tray Payne’s proclamation stated, “This month provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge and recognize the struggles faced by more than 5.3 million Americans who are living with permanent brain injury.”

The organization has served over 500 families in 40 different states, according to the foundation’s website.

Mayor Payne’s proclamation said, “Through the power of prayer, community, and financial support Team Luke continues to thrive.”