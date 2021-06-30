City of Lubbock reminds citizens to not drive on city park lawns for Fourth weekend

The following information is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – With damp ground across Lubbock and more rain in the forecast, the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department reminds citizens that driving on park lawns causes ruts and compacts the soil, which can kill the grass. Driving on park turf is prohibited and unlawful in accordance with Sec. 16.01.004 (6) of the City Ordinances.

These areas are enjoyed by many citizens across the community. Please help to reduce damage by driving only on concrete or asphalt this holiday weekend.

