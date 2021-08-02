City of Lubbock to host COVID virtual news conference Wednesday

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community. 

What: City COVID-19 Virtual News Conference 

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Where: via Zoom

*Media partners only are invited to ‘attend’ virtual news conference

**The news conference will be streamed on the City of Lubbock’s YouTube channel.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Aug 4, 2021 11:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
Topic: 080421 COL COVID-19 News Conference

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/94779417083
Or One tap mobile : 
    US: +13462487799,,94779417083#  or +16699009128,,94779417083# 
Or Telephone:
    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
        US: +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 9128  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 646 558 8656  or +1 301 715 8592  or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free)
Webinar ID: 947 7941 7083
    International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/adzY45VQb

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.)

