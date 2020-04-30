City of Plainview issues recommendations for businesses reopening

PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview.

Pursuant to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-18, Hale County Judge David Mull and the City of Plainview Mayor Wendell Dunlap issued Order #2 for residents of Hale County effective Friday, May 1st 12:00 a.m. Order #2 maintains the original conditions of the Disaster Declaration established on March 31st with updates per the Governor’s Executive Order and specific recommendations to safely re-open Hale County for business while still mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The Order may be ratified by action of the Hale County Commissioners Court and the Plainview City Council.

Recommendations specific to Hale County include:

No Social Gatherings of 10 or more people (lifted from previous recommendation of no social gatherings)

Playgrounds, including equipment, pavilions, basketball and tennis courts are now open

No more than 4 individuals may be allowed together for outdoor sports

“Along with the Governor’s recommendations, we believe these first steps are the right direction to balance the safety of citizens with re-opening the County’s economy,” says Hale County Judge David Mull.

“We are appreciative of everyone’s patience and willingness to work with us during this COVID-19 situation,” says Mayor Wendell Dunlap. “Please continue to wash your hands and practice social distancing as we look to reopen Plainview and Hale County.”

Recommendations from the Governor for various establishments include:

Houses of Worship

At-risk population strongly encouraged to watch remotely

Designate inside space for those 65+ and/or at-risk population / offer a service for at-risk population only

Ensure Proper Spacing between Attendees: Keep at least two empty seats (6 feet) between attendees /members of the same household may sit together Alternate rows between attendees

Consider how sacraments are administered without attendees touching the same surface and objects.

Screen Employees and Volunteers before coming into the house of worship

Employees/volunteers exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will be sent home and recommended to contact their physician for further instructions

Train employees and volunteers on appropriate cleaning, disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Hand Sanitizer placed at entrances of buildings

Wash your Hands—Wear Face Masks if possible

Movie Theaters

Limited to 25% Occupancy capacity

Keep two seats (6 feet) empty between parties

Leave every other row empty

Disinfect seats and other frequently touched areas between screenings

Remote ticketing options encouraged

Hand Sanitizer placed at entrances of buildings

Employees should be encouraged to wear face masks

Screen employees before each shift

Employees/volunteers exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will be sent home and recommended to contact their physician for further instructions

Train employees and volunteers on appropriate cleaning, disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Retailers

Limited to 25% Occupancy capacity

Encourage dedicated shopping hours for at-risk customers

If practical, clean items touched by customers after they leave

Contactless payment is encouraged

Hand Sanitizer placed at entrances of buildings

Employees maintain 6 feet separation from other individuals

Employees should be encouraged to wear face masks

Screen employees before each shift

Employees/volunteers exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will be sent home and recommended to contact their physician for further instructions

Train employees and volunteers on appropriate cleaning, disinfection, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Restaurants

25% Occupancy limit based on Fire Marshall rating

Maximum of 6 customers per table

Parties must remain 6 feet apart in restaurant & waiting area

Hand Sanitizer placed at entrances of buildings

Encourage reservations and contactless payments

Use disposable menus

No shared condiments, available only by request, and only covered straws should be used

No condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional table top items on an unoccupied table

Self-serve buffets and stations should be avoided

Employees maintain 6 feet separation from other individuals

Screen employees before each shift

Employees should be encouraged to wear face masks

Employees/volunteers exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will be sent home and recommended to contact their physician for further instructions

Train employees and volunteer on appropriate cleaning, disinfection and hand hygiene

The Governor recommends the following establishment remain closed during Phase I of the Executive Order: Salons, Barbershops, Cosmetology Salons, Tattoo Parlors, Piercing Studios, Massage Establishments, Fitness and Gym Facilities, Bowling Alleys, Bars and Nightclubs, Public Swimming Pools, Amusement Parks, Arcades & Bounce Houses and Youth and Adult Sports Teams.

The City of Plainview’s City Hall, Finance Department and Unger Memorial Library will currently remain closed to the public. Citizens are encouraged to use curbside, drive-through, call or website options for doing business with the City.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and coughing), please contact your physician. Residents are encouraged to stay home when possible and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(This is a press release from the City of Plainview)