LUBBOCK, Texas — Brittany Ann Davoult, 29, has been missing from Plainview since September 29 after a brief visit to the city, said the city of Plainview on Thursday.

Davoult was wearing a white t-shirt and black tight when she was last seen, according to Plainview. She is a white woman standing at five feet seven inches, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Davoult is from Fort Worth and was in Plainview for a short visit and staying with acquaintances, said Plainview. Davoult had plans to travel back to Fort Worth, but family members said she did not make it back. She was last seen on the 400 block of Elm Street.

If you have any information about Davoult, contact detective Jose Nieto Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1182.