City of Williston ND now accepting cryptocurrency to pay utility bills

WILLISTON, N.D. — The City of Williston, North Dakota will, effective immediately, accept any type of cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Currently, only utility bills are eligible, but over time officials say they hope to expand it to other things like landfill usage, permits and licenses.

The city’s Finance Director, Hercules Cummings, tells KX News shifting to this form of payment option will help lower physical interactions and provide more of a convenience for people.

Cummings says Williston is the only city in the state accepting cryptocurrencies and only one of three in the whole country.

“To be a part of that is very monumental for us and what I could say without getting into too much detail is we have a lot of things rolling out of the finance department,” Cummings said.

Cummings says they plan they plan to soon accept Google Pay, Apple Pay and other forms of digital payments.

For more information on how to use the cryptocurrency payment method, click here.

(Original story written by Malik Wilson, and edited by the staff of EverythingLubbock.com)