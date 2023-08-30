LUBBOCK, Texas – A shortage of volunteer first responders is a major struggle for many fire departments including some in the South Plains.

Chief Lance Barrett with Wolfforth Fire & EMS said nowadays, fewer people are willing to battle flames for free.

“It’s a lot to ask an individual to do because the training requirements are the same for a full-time member, as it is for a volunteer,” Barrett said. “The fire doesn’t care if it’s being fought by a full-time member or volunteer.”

Fire departments that are volunteer within Lubbock County are New Deal, Woodrow, Buffalo Springs Lake, Roosevelt, Idalou, Shallowater, Ransom Canyon, Ralls and West Carlisle.

Wolfforth Fire & EMS is currently a combination department which means it has a mix of paid and volunteer firefighters. Regardless, Barrett said it relies heavily on unpaid members.

“The hours involved, the all-nighters and the stuff that we have to deal with,” Barrett said. “There are people making money doing that, and there other people who are doing it for funsies. It’s just not feasible that way.”

After seeing an uptick in emergency calls and fewer firefighters willing to volunteer, the Wolfforth City Council decided to combat that by changing to a fully paid fire department.

“In the past, we have relied heavily on assistance from neighboring departments to make sure that we can assemble enough people to operate safely at a fire scene, so we’re just trying to get ahead of that curve,” Barrett said.

On August 21, the city adopted a $14.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Randy Criswell, city manager for the City of Wolfforth, said the cost to fully fund the fire department will use about $1.2 million of that budget.

“It’s about paying people,” Criswell said. What we’re going to be offering is an opportunity to come to work for a department that’s in a desirable community and with a very competitive wage.”

With the city’s growing population and increased value of property, Criswell said it’s become clear that they can no longer be dependent on volunteer firefighters.

“The growth generates need, but it also generates resources to be able to meet that need,” Criswell said. “That’s been the perfect set of circumstances for us for this year to be able to make this transition.”

Barrett said when the switch happens, their day-to-day staffing will double.

“We’ll have 18 total full-time people, and there will be six people a day that are there 24/7,” Barrett said. “If we have a working fire or something significant and six people still can’t handle that on their own, that’s when we’ll call in part-time members to respond, just like we used to call the volunteers to respond. The only difference is that they’re going to go on the time clock, and they’ll be paid for their services.”

The transition to a fully-paid department will be effective starting April 1, 2024.

“We want to be one of the best departments and we’re going to be,” Barrett said. “This is truly an amazing, monumental step for us.”