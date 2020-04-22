City to soon have 4th drive-through testing site for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– During a special meeting of the Lubbock City Council on Wednesday morning via Internet teleconference, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, said Patterson Library will become the city’s fourth drive-through clinic for COVID-19 or coronavirus testing.

A drive-up clinic is scheduled to open at Patterson Library, said Atkinson. Lubbock can test up to 300 people per day once it opens.

The Patterson Library location, 1836 Parkway Drive, will open as a testing site on Wednesday, Atkinson said.

The current drive-through testing sites as of Wednesday are University Medical Center, Covenant Health (at the Fresnship football stadium parking lot) and Walmart at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.