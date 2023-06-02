LUBBOCK, Texas — Clapp Pool will close early at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2 due to forecasted inclement weather.
Normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, June 3.
by: Anthony Torres
Posted:
Updated:
