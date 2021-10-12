Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children from Timberview High School following a school shooting at Timberview. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Classes have resumed at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting that wounded a teacher and student.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student.

Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His family says he had been repeatedly bullied at school.

Wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital Monday.

A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition.

Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school’s principal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar