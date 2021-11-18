Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde jailed

UPDATE:

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde has been released on a $1,000 PR bond.

According to a statement from 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus, the 97th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been recused from the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the 46th Judicial District Attorney Staley Heatly of Vernon.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheriff of Clay County is behind bars after troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested him Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Clark Lyde, 54, was booked into the Clay County Jail Thursday morning.

Lyde is currently held without bond on two charges of official oppression.

Official oppression is defined as the following, according to the Texas Penal Code:

“A public servant acting under color of his office or employment commits an offense if he:

(1) intentionally subjects another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful;

(2) intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful; or

(3) intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment.

(b) For purposes of this section, a public servant acts under color of his office or employment if he acts or purports to act in an official capacity or takes advantage of such actual or purported capacity.

(c) In this section, “sexual harassment” means unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, submission to which is made a term or condition of a person’s exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, either explicitly or implicitly.

(d) An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor, except that an offense is a felony of the third degree if the public servant acted with the intent to impair the accuracy of data reported to the Texas Education Agency through the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS).”

