CLOVIS, New Mexico — Officers from the Clovis Police Department arrived at a residence at 700 Dawn Loop and discovered a man had been shot and killed on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the residence for a burglary in progress at about 9:56 a.m., said the release. The caller told dispatch a man had broken into their house.

The press release said all parties involved in the incident have been located. There is no immediate danger to the public, CPD said.

CPD officers secured the scene and the Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was activated, according to the release. The deceased male’s name will be released after the family members are notified.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, CPD ask to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.