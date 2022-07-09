Clovis, New Mexico (PRESS RELEASE)— The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

On Saturday, July 9th at 12:50 A.M., Officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Connelly Street, Clovis, New Mexico, in reference to gunshots being fired. While responding to investigate the shots fired, a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a residence at 915 Connelly St.

On arrival, officers located a black GMC pick-up truck completely inside the residence of 915 Connelly. Clovis Fire Department EMS was called to the scene, removed a male from the vehicle’s driver area, and began administering medical treatment. The male was found to be a victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is currently investigating this homicide. The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin and will not be released until the family has been notified.

This is an active investigation and the public is encouraged to remain out of the area at this time.

If you know any information about this incident you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also report information anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

