LEVELLAND, Texas — The Mallet Event Center and Arena is set to host Clovis Horse Sales for a weekend full of events. All events are free to the public.

On May 19, the Levelland Ranching Horse Stakes competition at 10:00 a.m. followed by roping and cow horse demonstrations.

On Saturday morning, the horse sale was scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. with 250 horses. A trade show would accompany the sale, featuring 20 vendors. The show would be open on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., church services will be held in the lobby.

All events will be streamed on Facebook by Clovis Horse Sales.