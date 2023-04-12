LUBBOCK, Texas – Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, 34, of Las Cruces was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and bringing contraband into jail, according to the Clovis District Attorney Office press release.

The press release said, deputies responded to the detention center on December 22, 2020 where they had intercepted mail that was being delivered to Sanchez-Trillo and found suboxone strips. According to multiple sources, Suboxone is commonly used to treat Opioid addiction. Deputies reviewed Sanchez-Trillo’s jail phone calls and confirmed he was aware of the drugs being delivered to him, according to a press release.

Trillo-Sanchez will be sentenced at a later date, according to the press release. He may face 18 months in prison for each fourth degree felony conviction and 8 years for being a habitual offender. Trillo-Sanchez is currenting serving a 19-year prison sentence, said the press release.