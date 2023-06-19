LUBBOCK, Texas – The Clovis Police Department arrested Bryson Campos, 30, on June 17, said a press release. Police have been searching for Campos since he led officers on a chase on June 7th, said CPD.

In early June, officers attempted to pull Camos over in the area of Hull Street and 7th Street, but CPD said they lost sight of him in the Raintree area.

Campos was located again on June 14th and led officers on another chase within Clovis, CPD said. Campos was able to avoid arrest with the help of Richard Fallis, 34, of Clovis who was arrested the following day, CPD said.

On Saturday, Clovis Police and SWAT team arrived at an address in the 2500 block of Fred Daughtery where they located Campos, CPD said. Campos peacefully surrendered himself to law enforcement within 20 minutes of their arrival, CPD said.

Campos had active warrants for his arrest for absconding from parole, two counts of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, CPD said.

CPD said a stolen firearm was recovered from the residence after it was searched. The firearm will be sent to the lab of DNA analysis, CPD said.

Additional charges are still pending, said CPD.