CLOVIS, New Mexico — Two Clovis women, Jayme Kushman pleaded guilty to five counts of Child Abuse and Jamie Sena pled no contest to four counts of Child Abuse on Thursday, said a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quintin Ray.

The July 2022 investigation found six children to be living in unsanitary conditions with Kushman and Sena. The press release said New Mexico State Police found three days of security footage of the children’s bedroom that shows the children being beaten, starved and chained for long periods of time. The press release said one child was chained to his bed for 14 consecutive hours with no, food, water or access to the bathroom. In the most disturbing video, the press release said Kushman can be seen smashing an 11-year-olds face into vomit.

Kushman was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections due to each count was a Serious Violent Offense, said the press release. Kushman would be required to serve a minimum of 85% of her sentence before she can be considered for parole. Sena was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections, said the release.

Judge Tatum, who presided over both cases, remarked, “I have been on the bench for 16 years and this case is high up on my list of cruel and inhumane actions against a child. Inhumane, disgusting, and cruel punishment. This child’s innocence was stolen by you. I have seen movies about prisoners of war and this child was treated similarly. These children will overcome this as they get treatment and therapy.”