CNM launches cannabis certificate program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new class, open to the general public, will prepare people for careers in the recreational marijuana industry. CNM Ingenuity launched its Cannabis Establishment Technician Certification Course.

The course will teach people about the basics of cannabis biology, give them background on the state’s medical marijuana industry and cover necessary training elements.

The program manager says it will give people both a solid foundation and required training to join a variety of cannabis-related businesses.

“It doesn’t fit cleanly into one program area. It’s not just health care. It’s not just culinary. It’s not just entrepreneurship. It’s not just business management. It crosses all of those sectors. So, we think this is our first cannabis offering but we’re also excited as we follow the workforce demands and the interest of participants to see what additional trainings could be offered,” said Mary Gallivan of CNM Ingenuity.

There are 100 spots in the upcoming six-week course and Gallivan says people are already signing up. It begins on November 1 and ends on December 17.

The cost of the program is $979. For more information or to register, visit cnmingenuity.org/program/cannabis-technician.