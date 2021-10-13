Coast Guard rescues boater & dog near Texas City

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew rescues an overdue boater and dog near Texas City, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021. A family member of the overdue boater had notified a Station Galveston boat crew of the overdue boater as they were assisting another boater near the Texas City Dike boat ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an overdue and a dog near the Texas City Dike on Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center were notified around 3:30 a.m. about an overdue fisherman and dog last seen in a 12-foot jon boat with no motor around midnight Monday.

A family member of the overdue fisherman told a Coast Guard crew helping another boater near the Texas City Dike boat ramp.

The response boat crew found the jon boat with the overdue fisherman and the dog around 8:35 a.m.

“This search and rescue case exemplifies the importance of having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, especially proper navigation lights and effective communication equipment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’re exceptionally pleased with the positive outcome of this case and thankful we were able to safely reunite the man and dog with their family.”

No one was hurt in the incident.