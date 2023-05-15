DALLAS(KDAF)— This week, you might want to break out your jackets as colder temperatures and a few storms are predicted. In the morning, there will be some fog, but it will diminish as the temperature rises.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Patchy dense fog is expected through mid-morning with near-calm winds. A weak cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms to the area later today, as it slowly moves southward into Central Texas tonight. Not everyone will see rain. The main window for storms is from 4 PM to 9 PM, with showers lingering overnight after the storms diminish, mainly across western Central Texas. Brief heavy downpours may cause isolated flooding. Otherwise, a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible”.

Weather alerts will be provided by your local weather service this week, we are expecting a change in the weather by Wednesday. There could be a cold front and storms coming this week, possibly on Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Most of the mid to late week period will feature seasonable temperatures and merely low-end chances for showers and storms. Better storm chances arrive late Friday with a cold front, followed by cooler and drier air in time for the weekend”.