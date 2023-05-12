COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A City of College Station employee has been arrested and charged with recording a minor in a Walmart dressing room.

College Station Police officers responded Thursday afternoon to the Walmart located at 1815 Brothers Boulevard after a parent reported a man used a cell phone to record a video of a minor in a dressing room. The man was arrested on scene, and has been charged with Invasive Visual Recording – a state jail felony.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Homar Enrique Padilla – an employee in the City of College Station’s Public Works Department. The City of College Station announced on Thursday night that Padilla was terminated from his position.

The investigation was ongoing.