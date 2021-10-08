Colorado father gets 48 years in death of 13-year-old son

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Mark Redwine makes his first appearance in district court in Durango, Colo. Redwine was convicted by a jury on Friday, July 16, 2021, of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado father has been sentenced to 48 years in prison in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son.

The Durango Herald reports that 60-year-old Mark Redwine was sentenced Friday after being convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Dylan Redwine was reported missing while he was on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home near Durango.

The boy’s remains were found a few miles from his father’s home in 2013. His skull was found nearly three years later.

Prosecutors argued that Mark Redwine killed Dylan after they argued over embarrassing photos of the elder Redwine.

Defense attorneys said Dylan disappeared while his father was running errands.

They suggested he was killed by a wild animal.