Hospital terminates 119 employees for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER — The University of Colorado Health System has terminated 119 employees who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The State of Colorado has given health care workers until the end of October to get vaccinated. UCHealth put its own mandate of Oct. 1 in place.

The UCHealth system has more than 26,000 employees all over the state. The 119 terminated represent just 0.5% of the system’s entire workforce.

“No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone. Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome – and encouraged – to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return,” shared Dan Weaver of UCHealth.

The hospital system said the vaccine mandate has actually improved staffing levels since fewer employees are testing positive for the virus.

(Jim Hooley and KDVR contributed to this report.)