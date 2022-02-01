LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider fans were excited to start pouring into their seats for the Texas Tech Basketball game against the Texas Longhorns after waiting in line for nearly three days, but the support they brought wouldn’t have been possible without donations from local businesses and alumni, students told KLBK News.

“It’s nuts. There’s probably 2 or 3,000 kids here supporting our basketball team. Our program is just tremendous,” John Reeves, pitmaster for Smoking X, said. Reeves volunteered to cook and distribute food to the camping students.

“To be a part of and [to] be asked to be a part of it is quite the honor,” Reeves added. “They’re supporting Tech. We’re supporting them.”

Partner with West Texas Land Guys Robert Wood camped out alongside the students in his RV, barbecuing foods like steak and pork for the students.

“We’re here to feed the kids that are crazy enough to be out here three days before the basketball game,” Wood said.

A GoFundMe for Tech students camping out at the United Supermarkets area raised more than $12,000.

“Camping out for this cause and giving us money to do that… that’s incredible,” senior Johnny Coronado said.

Another student told KLBK News, “Thank you to the community for putting all this together. Seriously.”

The gratitude didn’t stop there. Sophomore Allie McDaniel stood with a group of friends and expressed her appreciation.

“I think we can all say from the bottom of our hearts: we appreciate all the alumni, all the community coming out and supporting us here because it’s been some really cold nights,” McDaniel shared.

It seemed like the entire community came together for one exciting event.

A freshman told KLBK News he’s never seen so much support from the Tech community.

“People were up till about five, 6:00 last night over one thing: Texas Tech basketball,” Coronado said.