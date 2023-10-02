LUBBOCK, Texas — 15-year-old Tucker Parkinson was tragically killed in a Hockley County rollover crash. Friends and family of Parkinson remembered him on Monday.

The 15-year-old was a sophomore at Whitharral High School. He was heavily involved in 4-H as well as a member of the Whitharral football team.

Jeremy Holt, the head football coach at Whitharral High School described Parkinson as a “one-of-a-kind kid.”

The community’s outpour of support has meant a lot for him during this tough time, Coach Holt said. Coach Holt has recieved texts and calls from coaches across West Texas to check on him and the team and send their prayers.

Coach Holt said Parkinson was “truly special and will be remembered for his quick wit and ability to light up any room with his bright smile.”

Coach Holt added, “He was a great kid, a hard worker, did everything that you ever asked of him.”

Parkinson had a great work ethic, Coach Holt said he put everything into not only sports but also in stock shows, 4-H and agriculture.

“He was a blessing to be around,” Coach Holt said.

One of Parkinson’s teammates said, “Tucker was one of the most hard-working, dedicated and happy-hearted persons I knew.” He added “He was always the person who could turn something boring into the greatest comedy show. But he meant way too much to me than words or actions could ever express.”

Whitharral ISD said there will be counselors on campus to support students who are struggling with the tragedy. All students within Whitharral ISD will be released early from school on Thursday so they can attend Parkinson’s funeral.

Parkinson’s teammates will be honoring him at Friday’s football game by wearing jersey patches and helmet decals with his football number 33 on them.

“We can’t do enough to really show the impact that he had and the honor that we want to give him … He was a great kid, and he can never be replaced, and he will always be missed.” Coach Holt said.

To honor Parkinson and his passion for the 4-H program, the organization asked the community to wear green in his honor on Tuesday.