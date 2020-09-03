Congressman post suggesting he would shoot and “drop any 10 of you where you stand” goes viral, sparks mixed reaction

LAFAYETTE, La. — Congressman Clay Higgins made viral Facebook posting expressing his willingness to stand against anyone who posed a threat to Louisiana.

KLFY TV said, “Facebook reportedly took it down but not before it went viral.” KLFY did not reveal the original source for that report.

The post said, “One way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order.”

“Me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer,” Higgins wrote in the Facebook post. “I’d drop any ten of you where you stand. If you show yourselves aggressively natured and armed in my presence —- that’s where your journey will end.”

After the post disappeared from Facebook, Higgins wrote, “No I did not remove my post.”

Some people say they’re okay with the message, while others are not too sure. Use the video link above to see voter reaction in Louisiana.

