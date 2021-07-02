Construction on water, sewer lines to begin Tuesday, July 6

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following information is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – Beginning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction on a water line and sewer line at 1401 Avenue L.

During construction, 15th Street will be closed to all traffic between Avenues L and K. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. The construction is expected to be complete July 23.

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.)