Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A day after former Florida State Seminoles and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter, Coors Light said hold my beer… literally!

Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions across the country for pups taken to their forever homes between today and Feb. 21. The offer is good for those ages 21 and older.

“Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

Eligible participants can text “COORS4k9” and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. For a full look at terms and conditions click here.

