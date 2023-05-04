LUBBOCK, Texas – District 1 Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia announced in a press release she will host a community meeting to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition on May 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3200 Amherst Street.

There will be representatives from Lubbock Power & Light attending to answer questions about picking a new electric provider later this year.

Last week, Lubbock Power & Light announced that federal officials have not granted final approval for the company to switch to electric retail competition. LP&L also said they would continue to work on the project.