This photo taken June 30, 2009 shows Charlie Robison is shown during an interview in Nashville,Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The singer-songwriter, Charlie Robison will bring his tour to Lubbock on August 17 at The Buddy Holly Hall, according to a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall.

Known for his biggest hits, “El Cerrito Place,” “My Hometown” and “Barlight,” Robison will be joined by Jack Ingram. The press release said tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com. Ticket prices will range from $35 to $69.