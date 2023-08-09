LUBBOCK, Texas — In February, a Lubbock couple decided they wanted to celebrate their anniversary by putting a lock on a bridge to signify the two are “locked in for life.”

Their love for basketball brought Sierra and Marcus Kennard together six years ago, Sierra said. The two got married on 2-22-22 and have a total of nine kids combined. Sierra said they both “had their own lives prior to each other and feel like they’ve gotten a second chance at love together.”

Sierra said Marcus was inspired to start a Love Lock Bridge in Lubbock after seeing the Paris Love Lock Bridge. Sierra said Marcus wanted to find a bridge that was fully fenced in at a location he believed won’t be torn down. Marcus decided on the bridge at 50th Street and I-27, by exit 1B.

Marcus and Sierra made a TikTok when they first put their lock on the bridge which got over 20,000 views. Some people have even reached out to the couple and said they put their lock on the bridge as well.

Photo courtesy of Sierra Kennard

With juggling nine kids, the two make sure to find time to spend together. They “locked in” their love with a lock that read “MK + SK Locked In” and “I Love You For Life, My Everything” on the other side.

Sierra said she is a big believer in God doing everything for a reason. Her vision around the bridge is for it to represent longevity and love. Sierra said “there is someone out there for everyone and once they find them, hold on to them.”

Marcus is a former Texas Tech football player, and Sierra said they are really big on their community here in Lubbock. “Staying in community and doing things to inspire has been at the forefront of our focus,” Sierra said.

Sierra hopes the bridge brings the community together and inspires people to embrace each other’s love.