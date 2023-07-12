LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus achievement award, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The award recognizes Covenant for its commitment in 2022 for ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment. Covenant’s recognition leads to more lives saved and reduced disability, said the press release. Covenant is the only stroke comprehensive stroke center in the region and met AHA stroke quality metrics the past three years, said a press release.

“These designations also represent excellent teamwork across our service lines, ongoing commitment to keeping our processes current and in line with the most up to date stroke care and a true compassionate approach to every patient we have the privilege of caring for,” said Dr. Katie Hendley, Covenant Medical Group neurologist.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the number one cause of disability, said the press release. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival and minimizing disability.