WASHINGTON D.C. – The House Judiciary Committee could vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Thursday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-WI)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA)