LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were on scene fighting a grass fire that started at approximately 2:26 p.m. on August 11 in the 6200 block of North FM 2528, said the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlisle and Shallowater Volunteer fire departments were on scene combating the fire. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was on scene directing traffic, said LCSO.

LCSO asked the public to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no known injuries, said LCSO.