LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene of a gas leak at 58th Street and Wausau for a gas leak Tuesday afternoon, said LFR.

Wausau was closed from 59th Street to 58th Street and 58th Street is closed from Winfield to Virginia, according to LFR.

LFR said five residences have been evacuated. Crews arrived on scene with 16% LEL readings, ATMOS is on scene evaluating the situation, said LFR.

This is the second gas leak in Lubbock on Tuesday. LFR previously responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of 68th Street.