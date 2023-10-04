LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation said it will begin pumping flooded roads at US 87 and FM 41 sometime Wednesday evening, according to a social media post.

TxDOT told EverythingLubbock.com north and southbound lanes of US 87 are closed to traffic at FM 41 as of Wednesday evening. Drivers are to follow posted detours. Northbound traffic will be detoured at FM 211 while southbound traffic will go to FM 41.

FM 385 at Buffalo Springs is also closed due to flooding, TxDOT said.

It is never a good idea to cross flooded roadways, “Turn around, don’t drown,” TxDOT said.

Do not walk, swim or drive through still or moving flood waters, said TxDOT. There may be debris such as tree branches, power lines or damage to the road may be hiding underneath the water in the road.

It can only take six inches of water to float some vehicles including pickups and SUVs, according to TxDOT.

When driving through rain, make sure your cruise control is off, vehicles cannot sense if its raining. If you happen to come to a dark traffic light, drivers need to treat the intersection as a four-way stop, TxDOT said.

In Texas, it is illegal to move, tamper, or drive around barriers blocking a low-water crossing. Tampering with roadway signs or barriers is punishable of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail or even both, TxDOT said.

Drivers can check road conditions on the TxDOT website at drivetexas.org during inclement weather.