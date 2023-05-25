LUBBOCK, Texas – The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media Thursday regarding the recent violent threats to school children. The threats were called “Swatting,” or the action of making false calls or pranks, said the statement.

CCSC was able to trace most of the threats to other states such as Florida and New Mexico, according to the statement. Most of the threats had Crosby County school district’s information added to its original format.

All threats to the safety of the children were fully investigated, CCSC said. Investigators discovered that parents and teachers knew about the threats at least eight hours before it was reported to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office requests that all messages, regardless of its platform, be delivered to authorities in their original digital format.

CCSC encourages parents and teachers to reach out to the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office to educate school districts and children on the dangers of making false threats. CCSC ensures that all threats will be fully investigated.

This statement comes nearly a month after threats were made to South Plains schools.