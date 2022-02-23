LUBBOCK, Texas- The pandemic has strained health care systems nationwide and University Medical Center is no exception. UMC officials said on Wednesday that before COVID, its healthcare system averaged 800 volunteers and 69,000 volunteer hours annually. Today, it averages 400 volunteers and 25,000 hours.

One sought after volunteer opportunity is the Cuddle Club, where volunteers get neonatal intensive care unit training and provide extra comfort to newborns when parents and staff step away. Cuddle Club volunteers may also assist in feedings, officials said.

“There’s a variety of studies [about] the power and impact [of] cuddling a newborn to expedite the healing process as well as [aid in] growth development,” UMC Chief Experience Officer Aaron Davis said. “Our culture is one of caring and so we want to make sure that we care for each individual, for the families, for those that really are here with us in the health system.”

Besides Cuddle Club, UMC said it’s also looking for volunteers who play instruments.

“Our patients and visitors love music therapy, so we’ve actually partnered with Texas Tech University,” Davis shared, adding that students routinely come to the hospital, set up in different areas and play live music.

Most importantly, UMC said it needs volunteers to make the patients and families feel comfortable and welcome.

“We have a need for [volunteers who can] be the first face people see because they’re always smiling, joyful, and want to share that culture,” Davis said. “Our front lobby would probably be one of the biggest opportunities for volunteers to consider.”

The staff told KLBK News that volunteering at UMC is a unique way to partner with the community and serve others.

“They help fill in the gaps whenever there’s expansion or growth, or when we’re working through situations like the pandemic,” Davis shared.

If you’d like to learn more about its volunteer opportunities, or if you’re interested in applying to become a volunteer, visit UMC’s website.