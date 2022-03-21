LUBBOCK, Texas — McDonald’s announced Monday, beginning March 31 and lasting for just a few days, Szechuan sauce will be available for free with any Chicken McNuggets when ordered on the company’s app.

“It has a cult following, partly because our fans never know when, or if, it will ever return,” McDonald’s said.

“And just when they were beginning to wonder if they’d ever be able to dip their Chicken McNuggets into their favorite sweet and savory sauce again,” the company said, “McDonald’s is surprising everyone by dropping the legendary Szechuan Sauce… exclusively on McDonald’s App, for a limited time.”

According to Yahoo Finance news, this is the fourth time in 24 years Szechuan will be on the sauce menu.

“There’s currently a resale market for the sauce on eBay (EBAY), with prices ranging from $1 per packet to $850 for 100 packets,” Yahoo Finance reported.

A change.org campaign demand the return of Szechuan sauce. As of Monday, the petition had 38,537 supporters.

The sauce was originally introduced with the Disney movie Mulan.

So what is Szechuan sauce?

The company said, “McDonald’s iconic Szechuan Sauce has a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes to round out your dipping sauce experience.”

Click here for information on where to find the McDonald’s app.