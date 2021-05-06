DA won’t seek death for a man accused of 1974 Texas killing

Image of Glen McCurley from Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department via the AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say they won’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teen girl.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said it had filed documents Thursday seeking life imprisonment for Glen McCurley. He was arrested in September on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker. Police had said the Fort Worth high school student was in a car with her boyfriend when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed her.

Walker’s body was found three days later.