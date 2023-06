In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted, Dairy Queen is offering the frozen treats for only 85 cents apiece. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Dairy Queen mascot, Curly will make a stop in Lubbock as they travel across Texas to find “The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas.”

A press release said Curly and a Dairy Queen spokesperson will stop in Lubbock on June 21.

Dairy Queen is searching for “The Biggest Fan in Texas” and asked fans to enter its competition by August 6. There will be one grand prize winner and four semi-finalists announced on August 14, said the press release.