LUBBOCK, Texas – Dairy Queen is searching for “The Biggest Fan in Texas” and asked fans to enter its competition by August 6. There will be one grand prize winner and four semi-finalists announced on August 14, said a press release.

The grand prize winner will get free “treats and eats” for a year, swag from Josh Abbott Band and Dr Pepper. The semi-finalists would receive a DQ gift card and Dr Pepper swag.

Dairy Queen asked fans to submit a 250-300 word essay sharing their story about why they are Dairy Queen’s biggest fans. Additionally, they are asking for an individual photo in addition to the essay. Submissions can be made here. Official rules can be found here.