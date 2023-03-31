Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — After more than a month of jury selection, the first day of actual testimony in the Cedric Marks Capital Murder trial is set for April 17th.

Marks is accused of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were both reported missing from Temple on January 4th, 2019. Investigators later found their bodies in Oklahoma.

Michael Swearingin & Jenna Scott

Scott and Marks were at one time romantically involved, but had broken up. Swearingin and Scott were longtime friends.

Marks is representing himself, with the help of John P. Galligan. Marks fired his attorneys and petitioned to represent himself in 2021.

Marks pleaded not guilty to all charges, including burglary and capital murder. If found guilty, Marks faces life in prison or the death penalty.

During jury selection, Marks and the prosecution interviewed almost 200 potential jury members. They will return to court on April 10th to make their final cuts for the jury and alternates.

Marks’ co-defendant is Maya Maxwell. She is accused of helping him dispose of the bodies of Scott and Swearingin, as well as Swearingin’s car.

Maxwell also gave birth to a son she shares with Marks while behind bars. He is now 3 years old and at last report is in foster care.

FOX 44 News will bring you updates on the criminal case.