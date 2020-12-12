Daughter of accused cop killer arrested, charged with assault on an officer in South Carolina

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The daughter of accused officer killer Fred Hopkins was arrested Friday evening and faces several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 6:19 pm, according to booking records. She’s charged with assault/beat/wound police serving process or while resisting arrest, assault and battery 3rd degree, and public disorderly conduct. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency.

No other details about the arrest have been released. News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Documents previously obtained through a public records request by News13 confirm that Kellie is the daughter of Fred Hopkins. Booking records also show Kellie has the same address, on Ashton Drive in west Florence, as the location of the October 2018 deadly officer shooting.

The arrest comes hours after Fred appeared in a courtroom in connection with that shooting. At one point Friday, Fred told a judge in court that he didn’t want “a dime” of his assets going to the victims.

Officials said, in October 2018, deputies went to Hopkins’ home to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth Hopkins, about allegations of sex crimes against a child when the older Hopkins allegedly started shooting at officers.

Two officers, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway, were killed. Five other officers were wounded. Fred’s in a Columbia jail awaiting a jury trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In 2019, Seth pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Seth was sentenced to 20 years in prison, minus time served of 437 days.

Previous reports obtained by News13 indicate that Fred called law enforcement on his daughter Kellie, in May 2017, to report that she had taken his truck without his permission. He declined to press charges.

